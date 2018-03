PRAGUE, March 19 (Reuters) - Slovak President Andrej Kiska was due to meet designated Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini at 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Monday, the presidential office said.

Pellegrini said earlier he was ready to present the president with a list of candidates for posts in a new cabinet, following last week’s resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Catherine Evans)