March 22, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Slovak protest called off after new government appointed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 22 (Reuters) - Organisers of Slovak anti-government protests cancelled a rally planned in Bratislava for Friday after the appointment of a new cabinet on Thursday, they said on their Facebook page.

“We are proud of what the civic voice has achieved,” they said. “There are steps that should be done on the street and those that should take place in parliament.”

Slovaks have held the biggest demonstrations in the country’s post-communist era in the past weeks to demand a change in government and guarantees of an independent investigation of last month’s murder of a journalist covering corruption. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Writing by Jan Lopatka Editing by Larry king)

