Slovak protest organisers plan fourth week of rallies

BRATISLAVA, March 20 (Reuters) - Organisers of Slovakia’s largest protests since the peaceful overthrow of communism in 1989 plan a fourth week of rallies on Friday, they said on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to demand new elections and guarantees of a fair investigation into the killing of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak, who was found shot dead with his fiancee in late February. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Editing by Catherine Evans)