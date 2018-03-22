Slovak president appoints Peter Pellegrini as new prime minister

BRATISLAVA, March 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia President Andrej Kiska appointed Peter Pellegrini as prime minister on Thursday to end a political crisis touched off by the murder of an investigative journalist that led to mass protests and veteran leader Robert Fico’s resignation.

In the country’s biggest protests since rallies brought down communism almost three decades ago, tens of thousands have taken to the streets demanding a new government and a fair investigation into last month’s killing of Jan Kuciak, 27, who probed fraud cases involving businessmen with political ties. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Angus MacSwan)