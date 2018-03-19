FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated a day ago

Slovakia's PM designate to propose new cabinet to president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, March 19 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s prime minister-designate Peter Pellegrini will present the ruling coalition’s proposals for the make-up of a new government to the president on Monday, the ruling party’s leader Robert Fico said.

Fico said his Smer party proposed politically independent Jozef Raz, who is currently chief of staff at the Health Ministry, as the new interior minister to replace Fico’s close ally Robert Kalinak. Fico also said Peter Kazimir would stay as finance minister.

Fico resigned as prime minister along with the whole cabinet last week amid mass protests following the murder of a journalist probing corruption of politically connected businessmen in February.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.