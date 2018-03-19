Slovakia's PM designate to propose new cabinet to president

BRATISLAVA, March 19 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s prime minister-designate Peter Pellegrini will present the ruling coalition’s proposals for the make-up of a new government to the president on Monday, the ruling party’s leader Robert Fico said.

Fico said his Smer party proposed politically independent Jozef Raz, who is currently chief of staff at the Health Ministry, as the new interior minister to replace Fico’s close ally Robert Kalinak. Fico also said Peter Kazimir would stay as finance minister.

Fico resigned as prime minister along with the whole cabinet last week amid mass protests following the murder of a journalist probing corruption of politically connected businessmen in February.