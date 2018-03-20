Slovakia's president to make statement, meet protesters on Tuesday

BRATISLAVA, March 20 (Reuters) - President Andrej Kiska will make a statement on the country’s political situation at 11:45 a.m. (1045 GMT) on Tuesday, his office said, after demonstrations following the murder of an investigative journalist forced a government reshuffle.

Kiska is also due to meet organisers on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m (1400 GMT) of the country-wide protests, the biggest in Slovakia since the 1989 anti-communist rallies.

Robert Fico, head of the ruling Smer party and prime minister for 10 of the last 12 years, resigned last week to try to keep his three-party coalition in power. To replace him, he has proposed deputy prime minister Peter Pellegrini, who submitted his cabinet nominations to the president on Monday. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova and Jason Hovet Editing by Catherine Evans)