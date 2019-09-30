Slovenia expects bankruptcy of Adria Airways

LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The bankruptcy of Adria Airways seems the only possible scenario after the Slovenia-based airline cancelled most of its flights since last Tuesday, Slovenian Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek said on Monday.

He said the government was considering establishing a new airline company which will improve Slovenia’s international connections after the collapse of Adria, which is owned by German investment firm 4K Invest. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)