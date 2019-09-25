Industrials
Slovenian aviation agency gives Adria a week to present financial plan

LJUBLJANA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Civil Aviation Agency (CAA) has given Adria Airways until Oct. 2 to present a financial plan in order to keep its licence to operate, CAA head Rok Marolt said on Wednesday.

He said Adria needed a capital hike of several tens of millions of euros, and said the airline’s licence will be taken away without further deliberation if the company fails to present a financial plan by the specified date.

Adria cancelled most of its scheduled flights on Tuesday and Wednesday due to serious financial problems. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jan Harvey)

