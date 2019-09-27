Slovenia's Adria Airways cancels most weekend and Monday flights

LJUBLJANA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Adria Airways said on Friday it was cancelling most of its flights over the weekend and on Monday after grounding most flights since Tuesday due to financial problems.

Adria also said in its statement that it was in talks with potential new owners.

On Wednesday Slovenia’s Civil Aviation Agency gave Adria one week to present a financial plan in order to keep its operating licence, adding Adria needed a capital hike of several hundreds of millions of euros. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)