Slovenia takes first steps towards subsidising key air routes

LJUBLJANA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government has passed legislation that will enable it to subsidise some air routes that are important to the country but would not routinely be covered by commercial airlines, the government said on Twitter.

The changes were passed at a government session on Thursday, four days after Slovenia’s Adria Airways, owned by German investment firm 4K Invest, filed for bankruptcy, leaving the country with no Slovenian-based airline carrier.

The proposed legislation will need to be confirmed by parliament in the coming months. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jan Harvey)