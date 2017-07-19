Slovenian banks' balance sheet assets up in May

LJUBLJANA, July 19 (Reuters) - Joint balance sheet assets of Slovenian banks rose by 1.5 percent year-on-year in May, up for the third month in a row, four years after the country narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks.

The balance sheet assets, which have been mostly falling since the bank overhaul in 2013, reached 37.4 billion euros in May, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Wednesday.

They were helped by higher household deposits, which reached 16.9 billion euros, up by 5.7 percent.

The amount of loans to the non-banking sector rose by 3.7 percent year-on-year although it was 0.2 percent lower than in April.

The amount of bad loans fell to 3.2 billion euros or 7.7 percent of all loans from 7.9 percent in April and 8.5 percent at the end of 2016.

In 2013 the previous government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans which represented about a fifth of all loans.

Since then the country has been enjoying economic growth, which the government expects will reach 3.6 percent this year, while banks managed to reduce bad loans and increase lending.

Some of the biggest banks are still state-owned and the government controls about 45 percent of the banking sector.

The rest are owned by foreign banks and investors, including US investment firm Apollo Global Management, France's Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia's Sberbank, Austria's Sparkasse and Addiko Bank. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Keith Weir)