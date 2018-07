LJUBLJANA, July 10 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans of Slovenian banks fell to 2.2 billion euros ($2.58 billion), or 5.2 percent of all loans, in May from 5.4 percent in April, the Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday.

It said banks had a combined net profit of 230.5 million euros in the first five months of 2018, up from 194.6 million in the same period of last year.