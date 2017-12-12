Slovenian banks' bad loans fall to 6.93 pct of all loans in Oct

LJUBLJANA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans at Slovenian banks fell to 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion), or 6.93 percent of all loans in October from 7.09 percent in September, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

Some of the biggest banks in Slovenia are state-owned and the government controls about 45 percent of the sector.

The rest are owned by foreign banks and investors, including U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management, France’s Societe Generale, Italy’s Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia’s Sberbank, Austria’s Sparkasse and Addiko Bank.

Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013 when bad loans represented about a fifth of all loans.

Since then its banks have managed to reduce their bad loan portfolio by restructuring and with the help of strong economic growth, which is expected to reach 4.4 percent of gross domestic product this year, up from 3.1 percent in 2016. ($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)