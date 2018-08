LJUBLJANA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks had a joint net profit of 295.7 million euros ($338.19 million) in the first half of 2018, up from 236 million in the same period last year, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

It said banks’ non-performing loans fell to 2.1 billion euros or 4.9 percent of all loans in June, down from 5.2 percent a month before. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)