Slovenian banks' Jan-Aug net profit up 17 pct, bad loans flat

LJUBLJANA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks’ net profit rose 17 percent in the first eight months of 2019 to 368.3 million euros ($422.22 million), the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

It said the amount of non-performing loans remained almost unchanged in August compared to the previous month at 1.96 billion euros or 4.6 percent of all loans.

“Net interest income and net non-interest income rose year-on-year while banks even managed to reduce operating costs somewhat,” the central bank said in a report.

It said balance sheet assets increased by 3.3 percent year-on-year while loans to the non-banking sector were up by 6.7 percent.

Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013. Some of the biggest banks are still state-owned and the government controls about 40 percent of the banking sector with its largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, due to be sold next month.

The other lenders are mostly owned by foreign banks and investors, including US investment firm Apollo Global Management , France’s bank Societe Generale, Italy’s Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia’s Sberbank and Austria’s Sparkasse and Addiko Bank. ($1 = 0.8723 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Alexandra Hudson)