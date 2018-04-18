Slovenian banks' Jan-Feb profit falls, bad loans down

LJUBLJANA, April 18 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks posted a joint net profit of 69.9 million euros ($86.58 million) in the first two months of 2018, down from 74 million in the same period of last year, partly due to lower net interest income, the Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday.

It said loans with repayments delayed by 90 days or more fell to 2.36 billion euros, or 5.6 percent of all loans, in February, down from 5.7 percent a month before.

Joint balance sheet assets increased by 3 percent year-on-year to 38.1 billion euros, while loans to the non-banking sector increased by 5.8 percent.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, returned to economic growth a year later and banks have since managed to heavily reduce bad loans.

Some of the biggest banks are still state-owned and the government controls about 45 percent of the banking sector.

The rest are mostly owned by foreign banks and investors, including US investment firm Apollo Global Management, France’s bank Societe Generale, Italy’s Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia’s Sberbank and Austria’s Sparkasse and Addiko Bank.