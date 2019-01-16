Slovenian banks' Jan-Nov profit up by 15 pct, bad loans down

LJUBLJANA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks made 456.8 million euros ($521.16 million) net profit in the first eleven months of 2018 versus 396.6 million in the same period of the previous year, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Wednesday.

It added non-performing loans eased to 1.8 billion euros or 4.2 percent of all loans in November, down from 4.3 percent a month before and 6 percent at the end of 2017.

“The profit was higher due to positive growth of net interest rate income, solid growth of non-interest income, stable operating costs and a cut of provisions (for bad loans),” the central bank said.

Balance sheet assets increased by 1.9 percent year-on-year while loans to the non-banking sector rose by 6.1 percent.

Some of the biggest banks in Slovenia, which in 2013 narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks, are still fully or partially state-owned and the government controls about 30 percent of the banking sector.

The rest are mostly owned by foreign banks and investors, including US investment firm Apollo Global Management, France’s bank Societe Generale, Italy’s Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia’s Sberbank and Austria’s Sparkasse and Addiko Bank. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Alexandra Hudson)