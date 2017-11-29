FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenian banks Jan-Sept net profit up by 18 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, marks 10-fold increase in 2017
Future of money
Bitcoin tops $10,000, marks 10-fold increase in 2017
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists
Cyber risk
SWIFT warns banks on cyber heists
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
Breakingviews
Trump gives Xi first taste of trade acrimony ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 29, 2017 / 11:25 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Slovenian banks Jan-Sept net profit up by 18 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks increased their joint net profit to 343.1 million euros in the first nine months of 2017, up from 290.6 million in the same period last year, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Wednesday.

It added that banks managed to reduce bad loans to 2.95 billion euros or 7.1 percent of all loans by the end of September versus 7.2 percent a month before.

Accumulated loans to the non-banking sector were up by 6.5 percent year-on-year in September.

“The growth of loans to non-financial firms is rising and reached 8.1 percent year-on-year in September, .... while loans to households increased by 7.7 percent,” the bank said.

Slovenia, which managed to narrowly avoid an international bailout for its banks in 2013, returned to growth a year later and banks have since managed to significantly reduce bad loans.

Some of the biggest banks are still state-owned and the government controls about 45 percent of the banking sector.

The rest are owned by foreign banks and investors, including U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management, France’s Societe Generale, Italy’s Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia’s Sberbank, Austria’s Sparkasse and Addiko Bank.

Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.