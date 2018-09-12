FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 12, 2018 / 3:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Slovenian banks' net profit up 19 pct in Jan-July period

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks posted a joint net profit of 342.3 million euros ($397.75 million) in the January to July period, up from 287.5 million a year before, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Wednesday.

It said banks’ total exposure to non-performing loans and other instruments fell to 2 billion euros in July, or 4.6 percent of all exposure, down from 4.9 percent a month before and 6 percent at the end of 2017.

It said the profits were a result of higher net interest rate income, lower costs and a fall in provisions for bad loans.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, returned to economic growth a year later. Its banks have since managed to strongly reduce bad loans, mainly due to loan restructuring and robust economic growth.

$1 = 0.8606 euros Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.