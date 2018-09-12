Slovenian banks' net profit up 19 pct in Jan-July period

LJUBLJANA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks posted a joint net profit of 342.3 million euros ($397.75 million) in the January to July period, up from 287.5 million a year before, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Wednesday.

It said banks’ total exposure to non-performing loans and other instruments fell to 2 billion euros in July, or 4.6 percent of all exposure, down from 4.9 percent a month before and 6 percent at the end of 2017.

It said the profits were a result of higher net interest rate income, lower costs and a fall in provisions for bad loans.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, returned to economic growth a year later. Its banks have since managed to strongly reduce bad loans, mainly due to loan restructuring and robust economic growth.