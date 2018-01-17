Slovenian banks reduce bad loans to 4.4 pct of all all loans

LJUBLJANA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Slovenian banks reduced loans on which repayment was delayed by 90 days or more to 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in November, representing 4.4 percent of all loans, down from 4.6 percent the previous month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Bank of Slovenia said the country’s banks had joint net profit of 397 million euros in the first 11 months of last year, up from 345 million euros in the same period of 2016. ($1 = 0.8193 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Goodman)