Italian budget crisis to have negligible impact on eurozone, Slovenia's Dolenc says

LJUBLJANA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italian budget crisis is expected to have a negligible impact on the eurozone, Bank of Slovenia deputy governor Primoz Dolenc told Reuters on Thursday.

On the sidelines of a banking conference, Dolenc told Reuters that the European Central Bank “is preparing for all scenarios regarding Brexit.”

He said he expected ECB interest rates to remain low through the summer of 2019.

Dolenc has been leading the Bank of Slovenia since former governor Bostjan Jazbec resigned in April to take a position on the EU’s Single Resolution Board.