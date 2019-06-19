Risks to Slovenian financial stability increasing - cenbank

LJUBLJANA, June 19 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s financial system was stable last year and in the first quarter of 2019 but risks are increasing, the Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday.

Uncertainty in the global market stemming from the U.S.-China trade war, Britain’s exit from the European Union, and political conflict between the United States and Iran threatens to curb Slovenia’s economic growth, it said.

Risks to financial stability also derive from sharply rising Slovenian real estate prices and concerns over banks’ profitability against a backdrop of low interest rates, it added. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Jan Harvey)