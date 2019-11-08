Slovenia 2019 GDP growth seen below forecast - cenbank

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Slovenia will be lower than the 3.2% forecast by the Bank of Slovenia in June due to the global economic slowdown, Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Vasle said.

“It is a fact that global growth is slowing down ... and Slovenia is no exception,” Vasle, who also sits on the ECB governing council, told a banking conference.

He did not give details. The central bank is due to release new GDP forecasts for 2019 and 2020 next month.