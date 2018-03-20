FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 2:10 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Slovenia central bank governor seeks police protection after threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 20 (Reuters) - Slovenian central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec will ask for police protection after receiving anonymous threats against him and his children via his official mobile phone, the Bank of Slovenia said.

Jazbec, who also sits on the ECB’s governing council, said on Tuesday the threats were “inexcusable”.

“I do not want to guess about culprits but I know that I bother particularly those who lost money during (the 2013) bank overhaul,” Jazbec said in a statement, adding he has been under media attack ever since.

Slovenia had to inject more than 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) into its banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under bad loans. Many bank shareholders and subordinated bondholders lost their assets in the process.

The police gave no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Alexander Smith)

