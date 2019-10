LJUBLJANA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Slovenian parliament on Tuesday passed legislation on bank bail-in repayments according to which the Bank of Slovenia would have to cover all possible repayments to those who lost their investments during 2013 bank overhaul.

The Slovenian central bank, which is backed by the European Central Bank, said last week it will challenge the law at the Constitutional Court which could significantly delay its enforcement. (Reporting By Marja Novak)