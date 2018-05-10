FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 11:44 AM / in an hour

Slovenian central bank profit up by 23 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s central bank recorded a profit of 70.7 million euros ($84.03 million) in 2017, up 23 percent from a year ago, partly because of higher net interest rate income, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Thursday.

Net interest rate income rose to 105 million euros from 78 million in 2016, the bank said.

Twenty-five percent of the profit, or 17.7 million euros, will be given to the state budget, compared with 43 million a year before. The rest will supplement the central bank’s general reserves. ($1 = 0.8414 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)

