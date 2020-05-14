Slovenian court finds procedural irregularities at central bank

LJUBLJANA, May 14 (Reuters) - The Slovenian central bank was guilty of procedural irregularities on some staff payments and recruitment in 2017 and 2018, the Slovenian Court of Audit said in its first report on the bank, adding that it would conduct further reviews.

The Bank of Slovenia said that many irregularities have been addressed and processes corrected since Bostjan Vasle took over as Governor in January 2019.

“Today I started a process of extraordinary revision to elucidate circumstances that led to some irregularities in 2017 and 2018. I will act in line with the findings,” Vasle said in a statement on Thursday.

The court found irregularities relating to selection of new employees and payment of compensation to staff who left the bank. Among those was previous governor Bostjan Jazbec, who received 88,041 euros ($95,005) in compensation after he resigned in April 2018, contrary to the central bank’s rules.

Other irregularities related to staff bonuses, the purchase of plane tickets and other business costs.

“We found a distinctive lack of supervision at the central bank, which is often the case when we audit an institution for the first time,” the head of the court, Tomaz Vesel, told Reuters.

He said that further reports on the Bank of Slovenia’s business practices since 2008 will follow in the coming months. ($1 = 0.9267 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by David Goodman)