Slovenian growth seen based on domestic factors -cbank governor

LJUBLJANA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Slovenian economic growth will be based on domestic factors as growth of foreign demand will weaken, Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Vasle said in a statement on Friday.

“In Slovenia, similarly to the euro zone, domestic factors represent the main drive of economic activity while the growth of foreign demand will be weak,” said Vasle who also sits on the ECB Governing Council.

The Bank of Slovenia is next week expected to cut its June forecast for 2019 GDP growth of 3.2%. In June it forecast 2020 growth at 2.9%.

The statement said that uncertainties in the international environment have somewhat decreased recently but remain large, mainly due to trade conflicts, slower growth of the Chinese economy and Brexit. (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Peter Graff)