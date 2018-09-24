FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 9:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Slovenia's cenbank chief candidate expects ECB rates to remain low

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A candidate for Slovenia’s central bank governor, Primoz Dolenc, said on Monday he expected European Central Bank interest rates to remain low through the summer of next year.

“I cannot comment when they will change,” Dolenc, currently deputy central bank governor, said at the presentation of his future programme to journalists.

He said one of his main goals would be to strengthen banking supervision, but added he did not see any short- or mid-term risks for the country’s banking system. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

