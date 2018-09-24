Slovenia's cenbank chief candidate expects ECB rates to remain low

LJUBLJANA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A candidate for Slovenia’s central bank governor, Primoz Dolenc, said on Monday he expected European Central Bank interest rates to remain low through the summer of next year.

“I cannot comment when they will change,” Dolenc, currently deputy central bank governor, said at the presentation of his future programme to journalists.

He said one of his main goals would be to strengthen banking supervision, but added he did not see any short- or mid-term risks for the country’s banking system. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)