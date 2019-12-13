UPDATE 1-Slovenia's central bank chief says growth depends on domestic economy

(Updates with government’s macroeconomic institute comments)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Slovenian economic growth will be based on domestic factors as the growth of foreign demand will weaken, Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Vasle said in a statement on Friday.

“In Slovenia, similarly to the euro zone, domestic factors represent the main drive of economic activity while the growth of foreign demand will be weak,” said Vasle who also sits on the ECB Governing Council.

The government’s macroeconomic institute UMAR later said in a report that GDP growth this year would be close to 2.8%, as forecast by UMAR in September, “unless significant negative surprises from the international environment occur”.

The institute said investment growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter while the slowdown of export growth was in line with expectations. On the other hand growth of household spending was “stimulating”, it added.

The statistics office said last month Slovenia’s GDP expanded by 2.7% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2019, as household spending rose by 4.3% year-on-year in the third quarter, while export growth slowed to 4.5% year-on-year from 5% in the previous quarter.

The Bank of Slovenia is next week expected to cut its June forecast for 2019 GDP growth of 3.2%. In June it forecast 2020 growth at 2.9%.

The central bank’s statement said that uncertainties in the international environment had somewhat decreased recently but remained substantial, mainly due to trade conflicts, slower growth of the Chinese economy and Brexit. (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by Peter Graff and Jon Boyle)