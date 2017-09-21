FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia issues new bonds to repurchase U.S.-denominated paper
September 21, 2017 / 9:24 AM / a month ago

Slovenia issues new bonds to repurchase U.S.-denominated paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia has issued 700 million euros ($833.49 million) of euro-denominated bonds by expanding two existing bond issues that expire on 2027 and 2040, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

A statement from the ministry said it also expanded a U.S. dollar-denominated bond that expires in 2024 by $528.8 million.

The moves were needed to repurchase and replace a total of $857 million of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with expiry dates in 2022 and 2023, and thereby reduce debt costs, the ministry said.

“Slovenia remains committed to reducing public debt and will stick to its goal to reduce debt from 78.4 percent at the end of 2016 to below 77 percent of GDP at the end of this year,” a ministry official told Reuters. ($1 = 0.8398 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Mark Heinrich)

