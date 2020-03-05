Slovenia reduces public debt to 66.4% of GDP in 2019

LJUBLJANA, March 5 (Reuters) - Slovenia reduced public debt last year to 31.9 billion euros ($35.68 billion), or 66.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), from 70.4% in 2018, according to a finance ministry estimate published on Thursday.

Public debt was expected to be cut further to 62.1% of GDP this year and 58.6% in 2021, the ministry said in a statement.

The forecasts were made based on government expectations that Slovenia’s economic growth will reach 3% this year and 2.7% in 2021, up from 2.4% in 2019.

But most analysts believe that GDP growth of export-oriented Slovenia will be well below 3% this year due to global trade conflicts and the spread of the coronavirus.

Slovenia has so far reported two cases of coronavirus, the first being confirmed on Wednesday.

The final figure for 2019 public debt will be released by the statistics office on March 31.

The ministry also said payments of interest on sovereign debt will be reduced to 752 million euros this year and 697 million in 2021 from 785 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Nick Macfie)