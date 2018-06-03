FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2018 / 6:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Opposition SDS party ahead in Slovenia election -partial result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 3 (Reuters) - Opposition centre-right anti-immigrant Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) is ahead in the Slovenian general election on Sunday with 26.8 percent of votes after 12.7 percent of votes counted, the State Election Commission said.

The centre-left party of the Mayor of Kamnik Marjan Sarec, LMS, which has never before run for parliament, was second with 11.6 pecent.

Sarec told reporters after the partial results that he expected to get an opportunity to form a government as most parties had said before the vote they are not likely to join the government led by the SDS. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Evans)

