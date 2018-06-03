FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2018 / 5:12 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Anti-immigrant SDS party set win Slovenia election-exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 3 (Reuters) - The opposition anti-immigrant centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) was set to win the Slovenian general election on Sunday with 24.4 percent of the votes, according to exit polls by the national TV channel TV Slovenia.

The centre-left party of the Mayor of Kamnik Marjan Sarec, LMS, followed with 12.6 percent of the vote. Preliminary results will be issued by the State Election Commission later on Sunday. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Ivana Sekularac)

