Slovenia FDI net inflow eases to 0.8 bln euros in 2019

LJUBLJANA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Net inflow of foreign direct investments to Slovenia totalled 0.8 billion euros ($868 million) in 2019 compared to some 1.2 billion a year before, the Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Thursday.

Slovenian investments abroad increased by only 126 million euros last year, compared to 227 million euros a year before.

The export-oriented 46-billion-euro economy hopes to attract more foreign investment in the coming years to increase economic growth and competitiveness.

The central bank gave no details on specific investments. However, one of the largest foreign investments last year was a 444-million-euro takeover of state-owned bank Abanka by another local bank Nova KBM whose majority owner is a U.S. investment fund Apollo.

Another large takeover was completed by Italian insurer Generali which bought local insurer Adriatic Slovenia to become the second biggest insurance company in the country. ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Frances Kerry)