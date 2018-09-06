FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Slovenia to sell banks NLB, Abanka by end-2019 -future finmin

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Slovenia plans to sell majority stakes in state banks Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and Abanka by the end of 2019, future finance minister Andrej Bertoncelj told a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.

He also said the incoming government plans to run budgets with a surplus which would enable the reduction of public debt.

Bertoncelj is due to become finance minister next week when the parliament is expected to confirm the minority centre-left government of prime minister-designate Marjan Sarec. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)

