LJUBLJANA, June 24 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s economy will shrink by 7.6% this year, the government’s macroeconomic institute UMAR said on Wednesday, revising its April forecast which saw GDP down by 8.1%.

It said GDP will next year increase by 4.5%. In April it forecast 2021 GDP growth at 3.5%. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)