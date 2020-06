LJUBLJANA, June 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Slovenia expects the county’s GDP to fall 6.5% in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic and then rise by 4.9% in 2021, it said on Monday.

In December the bank forecast 2020 GDP growth of 2.5% but at the end of March it said GDP would this year fall between 6 and 16%, depending on the longevity of the epidemic which reached Slovenia in March. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)