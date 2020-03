LJUBLJANA, March 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia on Thursday cut its GDP growth forecast this year to 1.5% from the 3% it forecast in September, the government’s macroeconomic institute UMAR said.

It cut its forecast for 2021 growth to 2.2% from 2.7% seen previously. The changes were made mainly on account of the expected effects of the spread of coronavirus. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)