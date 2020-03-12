Slovenia halves 2020 GDP forecast over coronavirus

LJUBLJANA, March 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s macroeconomic institute UMAR has halved its 2020 GDP forecast, Economy Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek told a parliamentary committee on Thursday, giving no precise figure.

UMAR in September forecast 2020 GDP growth at 3%, but is due to present an updated forecast later on Thursday, with the figure being cut mainly due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. UMAR gave no immediate comment.

Slovenia’s export-oriented economy rose by 2.4% last year.

Slovenia has so far reported 57 cases of coronavirus and plans to close all schools from Monday. On Wednesday, it started to perform health checks on the border with Italy.