UPDATE 1-Slovenia GDP to shrink 7.6 pct in 2020, says govt institute

(Adds quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, June 24 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s economy will shrink 7.6% this year due to the coronavirus, the government’s macroeconomic institute UMAR said on Wednesday, revising down an April forecast of 8.1% contraction.

It said GDP will next year increase by 4.5%, raising its April forecast of 3.5%.

“We expect recovery next year which will be gradual ... and different in different sectors,” the head of the institute Maja Bednas told a news conference.

The institute sees December-to-December inflation at 0.7% this year and 1.4% in 2021. Exports are expected to fall by 15.9% this year and rise by 9.7% in 2021, while investments will fall by 15.5% this year and rise by 10% the next.

“We do not expect the second wave (of coronavirus outbreak) but if that happens the recovery will be significantly slower. The uncertainty is huge,” Bednas said.

Slovenia, whose economy expanded by 2.4% last year, exports about 80% of its production, mostly to other European Union (EU). Main exports include cars, car products, pharmaceuticals and household appliances.

It introduced a coronavirus lockdown in the middle of March and started to gradually lift it from April 20. In May it became the first European state to declare an end to its coronavirus epidemic, but some restrictions remain in place.

So far, it has reported 1,541 coronavirus cases and 111 deaths. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Andrew Cawthorne)