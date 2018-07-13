Slovenia plans to sell at least 50 pct of bank NLB this year

LJUBLJANA, July 13 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government proposes to sell at least 50 percent of its largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) this year, while another 25 percent of the bank could be sold in 2019, Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman told a news conference on Friday.

The proposal will be sent to the European Commission as Slovenia was obliged to sell the state-owned bank in exchange for the Commission’s approval of state aid to the bank in 2013.