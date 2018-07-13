FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 13, 2018 / 3:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Slovenia plans to sell at least 50 pct of bank NLB this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 13 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government proposes to sell at least 50 percent of its largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) this year, while another 25 percent of the bank could be sold in 2019, Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman told a news conference on Friday.

The proposal will be sent to the European Commission as Slovenia was obliged to sell the state-owned bank in exchange for the Commission’s approval of state aid to the bank in 2013.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.