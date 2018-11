LJUBLJANA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Slovenia sold 59 percent of its largest lender Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) at a price of 51.5 euros per share, valuing the whole bank at 1.03 billion euros ($1.17 billion), NLB said in a statement on Friday.

The bank is due to be listed on the Ljubljana and London stock exchanges on November 14, it added.