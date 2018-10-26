Slovenia sets NLB flotation price at 51.50-66 euros per share

LJUBLJANA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia has set the price range for state-owned lender Nova Ljubljanska Banka’s (NLB) initial public offering (IPO) at 51.50-66 euros per share ($58.48-$74.95), valuing the country’s biggest bank at 1.03 to 1.32 billion euros, NLB said on Friday.

It said the final price will be announced on or around Nov. 9. Slovenia plans to sell between 50 percent and 75 percent of NLB, listing on the London and Ljubljana stock exchanges. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak Editing by David Goodman)