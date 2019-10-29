Slovenia's nuclear power plant back online after maintenance

SARAJEVO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s sole nuclear power plant, Krsko (NEK), was reconnected on the grid on Tuesday after a one-month regular maintenance which had started on Oct. 1, NEK spokewoman Ida Novak Jerele told Reuters.

The process included a change of fuel, maintenance and modernisation to improve the security and efficiency of the 696 megawatt (MW) plant.

NEK, which is jointly owned by Slovenia and neighbouring Croatia, conducts maintenance every 18 months. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela, editing by Louise Heavens)