Slovenia's Krsko nuclear plant to shut down for maintenance

LJUBLJANA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s sole nuclear power plant, Krsko (NEK), will shut down for regular maintenance on Oct. 1, NEK spokewoman Ida Novak Jerele told Reuters on Thursday.

She said the process was expected to last about a month and would include a change of fuel, regular maintenance and modernisations to improve the security and efficiency of the plant.

NEK, which is jointly owned by Slovenia and neighbouring Croatia, conducts maintenance every 18 months.

It was built in cooperation with U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Corporation and started operating in 1982. In 2016 Slovenia and Croatia decided to prolong its operating life by 20 years to 2043. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)