Management of Slovenia fuel retailer Petrol quits

LJUBLJANA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The head of Slovenia’s largest fuel retailer Petrol, Tomaz Berlocnik, who led the company since 2011, said he resigned on Thursday, along with two other top managers of the company.

“Sadly the management and the supervisory board had different views regarding development, particularly the strategy of the company, so we decided to quit at this point in agreement (with the supervisory board),” Berlocnik told reporters after a supervisory board meeting. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Chris Reese)