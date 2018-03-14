FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 9:24 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Slovenian PM Cerar resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 14 (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar resigned late on Wednesday, hours after the Supreme Court annulled the result of a September referendum that approved a 1-billion-euro railway project, the centre-left government’s biggest investment programme.

“The coalition partners have been trying for a longtime to undermine some projects,” Cerar told a news conference. He said he would keep the post until a new government is formed.

Slovenia is scheduled to hold an election in June. It was not clear if Cerar’s resignation would bring the election forward. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Richard Balmforth)

