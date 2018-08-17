Slovenia's parliament confirms Sarec as PM designate

LJUBLJANA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s parliament approved Marjan Sarec, a comedian turned politician, as prime minister designate on Friday, setting him on track to form a minority government and end the country’s longest political stalemate since an election.

Sarec, became the EU’s member youngest prime minister ever, with support from 55 lawmakers in the 90-seat body, sidelining the anti-immigrant SDS of ex-Prime Minister Janez Jansa which had won most votes in June 3 inconclusive vote but was unable to cobble together ruling majority.

The former actor and comedian, whose second term as mayor of Kamnik in northern Slovenia expired this year, has 15 days to pick his cabinet out of five-party centre-left coalition led by his LMS party which will depend on the backing of the leftist Levica party. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela in Sarajevo; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)