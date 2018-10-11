Slovenia seeks expression of interest for bank Abanka

LJUBLJANA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Slovenia is seeking expressions of interest in 100 percent of Abanka, the country’s third largest lender, state investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Thursday.

It set October 26 as the deadline for receiving expressions of interest but gave no timeframe for when it aims to complete the privatisation.

France’s BNP Paribas is the financial consultant in the process.

Slovenia has pledged to privatise Abanka by mid-2019 in exchange for European Commission approval of state aid given to the bank in 2013.

The country is also in the process of selling a majority stake in its largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, through an initial public offering (IPO) later this year. It plans to keep 25 percent of NLB in state hands to have a say in its business decisions. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)